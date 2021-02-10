Wing-back Jonny signs extended Wolves contract until 2025

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Wolves wing-back Jonny has signed a contract extension until 2025.

The 26-year-old Spaniard has been with the club since the summer of 2018, initially on loan from Atletico Madrid before making it a permanent deal in January 2019.

Having registered 87 appearances across the last two campaigns, he then made his first of 2020-21 in Sunday’s 0-0 draw with Leicester as he returned after a knee injury.

Jonny, who has scored three goals for Wolves, won the first of his three senior Spain caps in October 2018.