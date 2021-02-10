Kemar Roofe banned for two matches by Scottish Football Association

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Rangers striker Kemar Roofe has been handed a two-game ban after a charge of serious foul play was proven.

The former Leeds and Anderlecht forward was booked by referee David Munro during the Light Blues’ 1-0 win over St Johnstone at Ibrox last week for a challenge on Saints midfielder Murray Davidson.

The Scottish Football Association disciplinary chiefs decided further action was required after Munro reported he did not see the incident in its entirety and Roofe was issued with a notice of complaint.

The Govan club challenged the charge but the accusation was “proved” at a fast track tribunal hearing on Wednesday.

Roofe misses the home matches against Kilmarnock and Dundee United.

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has served two matches of a three-game ban after the club admitted his stamp on Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous last month.

Davidson soon went off at Ibrox with a calf injury and is a major doubt for St Johnstone’s Betfred Cup final against Livingston on February 28.

Saints manager Callum Davidson said just before the hearing: “Murray is struggling. It’s actually his other leg, I just need to clarify that for everybody.

“People think it was from the challenge, it’s not from the challenge.

“He obviously had a badly-bruised leg on one side and I think as a result of that he has carried the other leg and damaged his calf, which is unlike Murray. I think it’s the first muscle injury he has had.

“It’s not great and he is probably 50-50 for the cup final.”