Neil Lennon hails ‘brilliant’ Celtic after they score four against St Mirren

Neil Lennon hailed his “brilliant” Celtic side following their 4-0 Scottish Premiership win at St Mirren.

The Hoops had lost 2-1 to the Buddies at the end of last month with the Parkhead manager admitting it was the lowest point of his two spells as boss but the visitors made sure their recent improvement continued in Paisley.

Midfielder Tom Rogic gave the Parkhead side the lead in the 15th minute with a drive but it was not until the sides turned around that the Hoops pressed home their advantage.

Striker Odsonne Edouard doubled that lead in the 78th minute with a penalty and substitute Ryan Christie and David Turnbull added further goals to make it three wins in a row for Lennon’s side for the first time this year.

The Northern Irishman said: “We were brilliant. I wasn’t over-enamoured with the first half, I thought we gave the ball away under no real pressure.

“I had a word with them at half-time and in the second half it was just brilliant, I just really enjoyed it. We were magnificent.

“We looked like we were last year, rampant, full of running, full of goals, full of quality.

“It is a difficult place to come against a well-organised side and we have done a number, we have taken them apart.”

The one negative for the visitors came in the second half when defender Stephen Welsh was taken off on a stretcher after a challenge by Saints striker Jon Obika.

Lennon said: “He got a trauma, a bang, we won’t know until tomorrow how bad it is. His foot is in a pot (boot) at the minute.”

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin was also left with another injury concern after Jamie McGrath had to be replaced in the 13th minute after injuring his shoulder in a tussle with Celtic defender Welsh.

He said: “It’s not looking good for Jamie.

“He’s dislocated his shoulder, sometimes they can be a couple of weeks depending on how serious it is.

“If he needs surgery then his season’s probably over, so we’re going through a bit of a difficult patch in terms of that.

“We’re missing Kristian Dennis for a number of weeks with a serious Achilles problem, and Eamonn Brophy looks as if he’s got a problem with his foot which could be a lengthy one as well.

“Unfortunately things are going against us in that respect at the moment, but that’s why we have a good squad and it gives an opportunity to someone else.”

As for the defeat, Goodwin said: “I was really disappointed with the second half, I thought we were poor but credit to Celtic I thought they were very good.”