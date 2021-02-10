Liverpool ordered to pay Fulham up to £4.3million for Harvey Elliott

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Fulham will receive a record fee for a 16-year-old after a tribunal ruled that Liverpool must pay up to £4.3million for Harvey Elliott.

The PA news agency understands the Professional Football Compensation Committee ruled that the Premier League champions must pay a basic fee of £1.2million for Elliott, who made the move north to Anfield in July 2019.

A further £300,000 is due as a result of the now 17-year-old signing his first professional contract – something he did with the Reds last July – and another £200,000 will be owed when the England under-17 international pens a second, which he is expected to do when he turns 18 later this year.

The fee could rise by another £2.6million subject to a number of other clauses being met, based on cumulative first-team appearances and international recognition.

It is understood that for the full £4.3million to be due, Elliott would need to play more than 100 games for Liverpool and earn a senior England call-up, while Fulham will have a 20 per cent sell-on clause.

The ruling is well short of the £10million plus add ons that Fulham were understood to have hoped to receive for a player who has scored four times on loan at Blackburn this season, but in a statement the Cottagers declared themselves happy with the outcome.

“After a full hearing, the PFCC has decided that Fulham should be entitled to substantial compensation,” the statement said.

“The award (undisclosed) is a record amount for a 16-year-old player and, in the circumstances, Fulham is very pleased and thanks the PFCC for its careful consideration of the arguments we put forward.”