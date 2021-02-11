Jamie Lindsay blow for Rotherham ahead of QPR clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Rotherham will again be without Jamie Lindsay for the Sky Bet Championship match against QPR.

Midfielder Lindsay is set to be sidelined for up to 10 weeks with a hamstring injury he sustained in the early stages of last week’s win at Preston.

Winger Kieran Sadlier could be back in contention for the squad after his recovery from a knee problem which has kept him out of action since early November.

Goalkeeper Jamal Blackman is recovering from a positive Covid-19 test, while forward Chiedozie Ogbene (knee) continues his rehabilitation along with defender Joe Mattock (ankle).

QPR will check on forward Lyndon Dykes ahead of the trip to South Yorkshire.

Dykes was drafted into the starting XI for the midweek home win over Blackburn but went off late on following a blow to the head, so continues to be assessed.

Recent loan signings Jordy De Wijs (calf) and Sam Field (knee) are still building up match fitness.

Midfielders Charlie Owens (knee) and Luke Amos (ACL) remain in rehabilitation.