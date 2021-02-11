Kevin Nisbet and Ryan Porteous ‘great’ since deadline day moves fell through

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Hibernian assistant manager John Potter feels Kevin Nisbet and Ryan Porteous have shown the right mentality to get themselves fully focused again after the transfer window closed.

Both players saw deadline-day moves turned down by the Easter Road club.

Millwall had tabled a £1million offer for Scotland squad defender Porteous while Birmingham wanted to take striker Nisbet to England on a £2.5million deal, which also included wages of around £10,000-a-week.

Porteous, 21, was an unused substitute for last Saturday’s 2-0 win over Aberdeen, with 23-year-old Nisbet coming on for the final five minutes.

Potter has been impressed by the response of both players, and confirmed they were very much in contention again for the trip to relegation-battlers Ross County.

“They will be involved in the squad. They have trained well and got over whatever,” the Hibs assistant manager said.

“The transfer window was what it was. It is important once that shuts as a football player, you get back to doing what you do best – and that is play football.

“These two guys have been very important players for us this season, will be very important players towards the end of the season and hopefully moving forwards.

“The guys have been great, have trained well and are ready to play if selected.”

Hibs confirmed no fresh injury concerns, with midfielder Jackson Irvine expected to be involved again after going off during the second half against Aberdeen with a shoulder problem.

Jack Ross’ men sit five points clear of Aberdeen in third.

Despite having now won three successive league games, Potter does not expect anything other than a stern test against John Hughes’ side when they head to Dingwall on Saturday.

“We know it will be difficult. They beat us at home not so long ago,” Potter said.

“We need to just do what we have been doing over the past few matches, then we can put our stamp on things and hopefully go and win the game.

“It is important when things are going well, you stick together as a group, winning breeds confidence and can win you more games.

“We have managed to do that recently, but we know that every single game counts and is going to be different.

“We will have to defend very well and match them.”

Potter added: “The manager said last week it is now the business end of the season where victories are very, very important.

“We have managed to get ourselves into a good position, and it is just important we keep continuing what we are doing, based on hard work, playing as a team and using the whole squad.

“At the moment we are in third and we have to keep continuing to win games of football if we want to stay there.”