John Swift and Yakou Meite miss out for Reading

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Reading will once again be without influential pair John Swift and Yakou Meite as they prepare to face Millwall at the Madejski Stadium.

Swift and Meite missed the midweek defeat to Brentford with hamstring and groin injuries respectively, and will be assessed on a weekly basis.

Captain Liam Moore (foot) and striker George Puskas (groin) remain sidelined but boss Veljko Paunovic is hopeful they will figure in the coming weeks.

The Royals are once again without Felipe Araruna who remains on the sidelines with a knee injury.

Millwall’s return to form against Sheffield Wednesday last weekend came at a price as they lost midfielder Ryan Leonard to suspected ankle ligament damage.

Leonard is now expected to be sidelined for up to two months in a major blow for Lions boss Gary Rowett.

Shaun Williams is set to step up to replace Leonard in the starting line-up having come on as substitute in the win over the Owls.

Winger Connor Mahoney is still expected to be sidelined after suffering a setback in his quest to overcome a quad injury.