Alex Smithies should be ready to return between the sticks for Cardiff

Cardiff expect goalkeeper Alex Smithies to return for the visit of Coventry in the Sky Bet Championship.

Smithies came off after 11 minutes of last weekend’s 2-0 victory over Bristol City after feeling unwell and missed the midweek win at Rotherham when Dillon Phillips deputised.

Joe Ralls will be assessed after picking up an ankle injury on Tuesday and Marlon Pack is on standby to make his first start under new Bluebirds boss Mick McCarthy.

New signing Jonny Williams and Leandro Bacuna hope to make the matchday squad after respective knee and calf injuries.

Coventry have been boosted by the return of influential defender Michael Rose.

Rose made his first start since November 7 against Watford last weekend – his 50th appearance for the Sky Blues – following a groin problem.

Matty James became Coventry’s seventh different captain of the campaign in the goalless draw with Watford after Rose, Matty Godden, Kyle McFadzean, Fankaty Dabo, Dom Hyam and Liam Kelly.

Amadou Bakayoko should return to the squad after suffering a recent head injury against Nottingham Forest, but Godden (foot), Kelly (groin) and Tyler Walker (calf) are expected to miss out again.