Striker Gary Madine closing in on a return as Blackpool host Peterborough

Blackpool could be boosted by the return of striker Gary Madine when they host Peterborough in League One on Saturday afternoon.

The 30-year-old has missed the previous two fixtures due to a groin issue and was not due to partake in the postponed midweek clash with Burton either.

Seasiders manager Neil Critchley is expecting to make a late call on his inclusion at the weekend as a comeback appears imminent.

Matty Virtue is available after suffering a dead leg against Ipswich last weekend, along with team-mate Ethan Robson.

Peterborough have no new injury concerns ahead of the clash.

Frankie Kent suffered a tight hamstring during the 2-0 victory over Crewe last weekend but recovered in time to feature on Tuesday evening as the side enjoyed a 2-1 victory over Ipswich.

Only Ronnie Edwards in unavailable as he recovers from a thigh issue.

Darren Ferguson’s side currently sit third in League One, with only an unfavourable goal difference leaving them below second-placed Hull as the two sides are tied on points.