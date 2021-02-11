Liam Bridcutt a doubt for Lincoln’s clash with Accrington

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Lincoln boss Michael Appleton has a doubt over captain Liam Bridcutt ahead of his side’s clash with Accrington.

Bridcutt limped off midway through the first half of Tuesday night’s goalless draw at Hull and will require a scan on an unspecified injury.

James Jones is poised to replace Bridcutt in the starting line-up, while Max Sanders is also pushing to feature after joining from Brighton last month.

Regan Poole is also on standby, with full-back TJ Eyoma still battling to regain his full fitness after illness.

Stanley welcome Joe Pritchard back from suspension after the midfielder missed the midweek defeat to Plymouth.

But they are still without Sean McConville who sits out the second of a four-game ban.

Stanley boss John Coleman confirmed that Ryan Cassidy (thigh) and Gary Roberts (calf) remain sidelined despite the short-term nature of their respective injuries.

Mo Sangare and Lamine Kaba Sherif are still sidelined for the foreseeable future due to long-term issues.