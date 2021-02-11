Ed Upson could return for Bristol Rovers against Swindon

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ed Upson could be in line for a return to managerless Bristol Rovers’ line-up for the derby clash with fellow strugglers Swindon.

Paul Tisdale was dismissed on Wednesday after just three months in charge with the club just one place above the Sky Bet League One relegation zone on goal difference.

Upson has returned to training and could feature after three weeks out with a torn hamstring.

Abu Ogogo will be missing with a quad issue that may see him sidelined for the remainder of the season, with Ben Liddle possibly coming in to replace him.

Swindon suffered a major blow ahead of the game when Bournemouth recalled goalkeeper Mark Travers from his loan spell.

Travers was recalled after an injury to Asmir Begovic and that leaves John Sheridan without a senior goalkeeper so youngster Archie Matthews will likely step straight into the starting line-up.

Defender Conor Masterson is out with a hamstring problem after going off in last weekend’s defeat to Shrewsbury, while midfielder Jordan Lyden also misses out following an injury in the same game.

Defenders Zeki Fryers, Jonathan Grounds and Mathieu Baudry remain sidelined, but Tom Broadbent returned to the bench at Portsmouth in midweek.