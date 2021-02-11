Micky Mellon urges Dundee United to hit high performance standards consistently

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Micky Mellon told his Dundee United side that they set their own bar last week with their welcome 2-0 win at Ross County.

Goals from Lawrence Shankland and Ryan Edwards gave the Tannadice side their first win in nine Scottish Premiership matches and left them in seventh place in the table.

Ahead of the home game against Livingston on Saturday, where victory could take the home side into the top six, boss Mellon spoke about consistency and new levels.

He said: “We are developing but we also have standards.

“We have set a new standard now and it is now about finding the consistency of that.

“As the performances get better, the standards become higher and now there is no hiding place in terms of the performance we gave on Saturday. We have to hit that and grow above that and hit it more consistently.

“There was a lot I was pleased with but a lot I still want to get better at.

“It was pleasing but nowhere near where we want to eventually take it so we will just keep pushing it at a fair rate.”

Mellon was pleased to see the return to training of 20-year-old forward Logan Chalmers who has been out since October with an ankle injury sustained against Aberdeen.

He said: “He is a really exciting talent. Everyone who knows Dundee United knows that.

“When you have a player of such quality, even at a young age who can make you very different, it is a bit of a loss when you lose them.

“But he’s back among us now and we will look at his fitness over the next day or two.

“It’s certainly nice to see him back in training this morning. He scored some cracking goals.”