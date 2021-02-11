Steve Cotterill seeking another Shrewsbury win supervised from hospital

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Manager Steve Cotterill will continue to oversee proceedings during Shrewsbury’s Sky Bet League One clash with Ipswich despite still recuperating from Covid-19 in hospital.

Cotterill has helped the Shrews take seven wins from 12 games since taking charge, in a club record for a new manager.

The 56-year-old has been in hospital since January 15 but continues to send detailed messages to his players through assistant boss Aaron Wilbraham.

Blackburn loan striker Harry Chapman faces a late fitness test after rolling his ankle in training – but will look to add to his four goals in his last four games if passed fit.

Full-backs Luke Matheson and Myles Kenlock could return as Ipswich look to get back to winning ways.

Wolves loanee Matheson and Kenlock stepped out of Tuesday’s 2-1 loss at Peterborough, solely due to rotation purposes.

So now the duo could return as Ipswich aim to improve upon their mid-table status.

Freddie Sears and Luke Thomas could also be restored in attack.