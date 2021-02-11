Finn Cousin-Dawson may get a break but Danny Rowe could be back for Bradford

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Bradford interim manager Mark Trueman has suggested defender Finn Cousin-Dawson may sit out the visit of Salford in Sky Bet League Two.

The 18-year-old was named on the bench for the abandoned game at Scunthorpe in midweek after nine successive starts and Trueman has said he may benefit from a rest.

The Bantams are hoping to have forward Danny Rowe back after he was laid low by a heavy cold.

Midfielder Gareth Evans and forward Andy Cook could feature after making the starting line-up after injury for Tuesday’s aborted game but striker Billy Clarke (hamstring) is out.

Salford will check on the fitness of captain Tom Clarke ahead of the trip to Valley Parade.

Clarke was unable to continue after a clash of heads with an opponent in Tuesday’s impressive victory over Cambridge.

Striker James Wilson is nearing a return after almost a month out and was an unused substitute in that fixture.

Former Everton and Manchester United midfielder Darron Gibson remains a long-term casualty after breaking his leg last October.