Dean Gerken expected to be back for Colchester ahead of Mansfield clash

Colchester are set to have goalkeeper Dean Gerken back for Saturday’s home fixture with Mansfield in Sky Bet League Two.

The experienced stopper missed the stalemate at Leyton Orient last weekend with a back injury and Shamal George deputised impressively in his absence.

It was George’s first league start for the U’s yet he is likely to go back to being understudy when the in-form Stags visit Essex.

Steve Ball will also welcome captain Harry Pell into the fold after he completed a three-match ban for a red card at Morecambe last month.

Mansfield saw skipper Ollie Clarke make a goalscoring return on Tuesday, but his effort was only enough to earn a 1-1 draw away to Walsall.

The midfielder made his first appearance in a month after a knee problem on a night where boss Nigel Clough watched his team’s five-match winning streak in the division come to an end.

While Clarke has returned, fellow midfielder George Lapslie is set for a spell on the sidelines with a hamstring issue sustained in midweek.

Lapslie joins wing-back Joe Riley on the treatment table. Riley has not featured at all this season due to a serious knee injury.