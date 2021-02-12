James Anderson rested and Dom Bess dropped ahead of second Test

Something went wrong - please try again later.

James Anderson and Dom Bess will miss the second Test for England against India in Chennai, captain Joe Root has said.

Anderson performed admirably as England opened the series with a win but is being rested with a view to the third Test, which will be played under floodlights.

Bess is dropped from the team, while it was confirmed on Thursday that Jofra Archer was unavailable for the second Test due to an elbow injury.

We can confirm that @JofraArcher will miss the second Test against India in Chennai starting on Saturday after having an injection in his right elbow. — England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 11, 2021

Moeen Ali has been brought in to the 12-man squad to replace Bess, while Anderson’s place is set to be a shoot-out between Olly Stone and Chris Woakes.

Jos Buttler is also being rested for the match, which begins on Saturday.