Port Vale looking to move in right direction with David Flitcroft on board

Port Vale hope the appointment of David Flitcroft as their new director of football will give them a boost ahead of the visit of Newport.

Flitcroft arrived at the club this week as the Valiants continue their search for a new head coach, with Danny Pugh currently in the caretaker role.

James Gibbons missed the defeat at Tranmere as he continues his cautious comeback following a hamstring operation, but could feature.

Deadline day signings Will Swan and Mustapha Olagunju are likely to be involved but striker Tom Pope (broken arm) and goalkeeper Dino Visser (hamstring) are long-term absentees.

Newport welcome back captain Joss Labadie following the completion of his three-match suspension.

But wing-back Liam Shephard and midfielder Scot Bennett are still unavailable as they continue to serve bans.

Midfielder Matty Dolan is expected to be sidelined after limping off during the midweek home defeat by Southend with a muscle strain.

Jack Evans is set to deputise for the Exiles, who have slipped down the table after winning just one of their last 10 league games.