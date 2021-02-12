Morecambe midfielder Brad Lyons pushing for first start against Scunthorpe

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Midfielder Brad Lyons is hoping for a first start for Morecambe against Scunthorpe on Saturday after coming off the bench to score in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw at Bolton.

The 23-year-old Northern Irishman, who arrived on loan from Blackburn Rovers in January on a deal until the end of the season, secured a point that took the Shrimps back into the play-off spots.

Manager Derek Adams is set to give on-loan Salford midfielder Alex Denny his home debut after he appeared for the first time at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Midfielder Yann Songo’o remains unavailable after being sent off against Tranmere last month and being charged by the Football Association with allegedly using abusive and/or insulting language towards an opponent.

Scunthorpe boss Neil Cox, who is hoping for four wins in a row, sticks with the squad that started Tuesday’s game against Bradford which was abandoned due to a heavy snowfall.

Saturday’s match may come too soon for midfielder Jem Karacan, who at least is back training after being replaced by Lewis Spence for the ill-fated clash with Bradford.

Dutch forward Kevin van Veen looks sure to figure after recovering from injury and being named on the bench in midweek.

That was a timely boost for Cox but one notable name almost certain to be missing is that of defender Harrison McGahey, with the manager not yet willing to risk the defender’s fitness ahead of a demanding schedule.