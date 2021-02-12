Bolton’s Maddison hoping for full debut against Stevenage as red card overturned

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Bolton will be able to call on Marcus Maddison for their Sky Bet League Two clash at home to Stevenage after he had a red card overturned on appeal.

The winger was sent off just 12 minutes after coming on for his debut in the 1-1 draw with Morecambe last time out – but the three-match ban which accompanied his straight red card has been rescinded after Bolton’s successful claim of wrongful dismissal.

The Charlton loanee will be hoping to make his full debut on Saturday, as will striker Oladapo Afolayan who also came off the bench against Morecambe having joined on loan from West Ham on transfer deadline day.

Kieran Lee is still likely to miss out having been self-isolating after coming into close contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19.

Stevenage picked up a surprise win at Tranmere last time out and manager Alex Revell has the option to name the same side.

Goalkeeper Jamie Cumming has been missing with an ankle injury so emergency loan signing David Stockdale is likely to continue between the posts.

Revell is yet to hand debuts to his two deadline-day loan signings.

Both Tottenham midfielder Jack Roles and Derby forward Jahmal Hector-Ingram will be hopeful of some involvement.