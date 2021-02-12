Niall McGinn hoping to get a run of games at Aberdeen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Niall McGinn believes his experience can help Aberdeen emerge from a tricky spell as he aims to put his frustrating season behind him.

The Northern Ireland international has only started six matches ahead of the visit of St Mirren, and has only started one Premiership game since the Buddies last turned out at Pittodrie on October 2.

McGinn could get his chance on Saturday following the departure of Scott Wright and injury for Ryan Hedges, and amid the ongoing wait for loan signing Florian Kamberi to get a work permit.

Aberdeen have not scored in four games and only won once in eight matches but McGinn showed some good touches when he came off the bench in last weekend’s 2-0 defeat by Hibernian.

The 33-year-old said: “I am frustrated I haven’t been playing much this season so it’s down to me to try and take opportunities as much as I can.

“I was happy I got a good run out on Saturday and hopefully I can have more of an input from now until the end of the season and hopefully I can help the team as well.

“Whether you’re a young lad or whether you’re an older player, any player needs a run of games and I haven’t really had that this season.

“If I get a run of games I am always confident in my ability that I can produce, whether it’s assists or chipping in with a few goals along the way. It’s just getting that run of games that I think I deserve.

“I have spoken to the manager on numerous occasions. Don’t get me wrong, I don’t mind competing with other players. When other players come into the team and do well, then credit to them.

“That’s been the case this season, the likes of Scotty and Hedges have been brilliant. So I have had to be patient but I am hoping now that I can get more opportunities.

“I know when called upon in previous experiences I have always come up with the answers, so I am looking forward to getting a run and hopefully I can do that.

“It’s about me taking my chances and working hard for the team and just trying to breed confidence amongst the rest of the squad. I have been here a long time and I know what it takes to win games.”

Dons boss Derek McInnes appreciates what McGinn can bring to the team.

“Niall has been a brilliant performer for us and I do think he accepts that Hedges and Wright, a lot of the time in this system we have been playing this season, won the fight to play in these roles,” McInnes said.

“We have also tried Marley Watkins playing off a main striker in there and Connor McLennan playing in there and Niall has had to be really patient.

“But having known Niall a long time, he might come across quite quiet and subdued at times but there’s a real fire and a passion in him.

“He knows that, by playing in our team, he gets a chance to continue playing for Northern Ireland, and that’s so important to him.

“But it’s also so important to him to try and drag the club to third spot and do as well as we can between now and the end of the season.

“I thought he was one of the positives last weekend when he came on. He was very good, he was bright and busy.

“And the thing about Niall is he really cares about this club and sometimes as a manager you can’t ignore that. Hopefully Niall can have a big influence on the team between now and the end of the season.”