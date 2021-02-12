Sheffield Wednesday’s clash with Swansea off due to frozen Hillsborough pitch

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Sky Bet Championship game between struggling Sheffield Wednesday and high-flying Swansea has been postponed more than 24 hours before it was supposed to take place because of a frozen Hillsborough pitch.

The Owls moved out of the drop zone with victory over rock-bottom Wycombe earlier this week and would have been looking to put more distance between themselves and the bottom three against their third-placed opponents.

But a statement on Wednesday’s website said: “The Owls’ Championship home game against Swansea has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

“A pitch inspection at Hillsborough was conducted on Friday and the surface deemed unplayable. The fixture will be rearranged with details announced in due course.”