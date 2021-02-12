Alex McCarthy set to return in goal for Southampton against Wolves

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Alex McCarthy should return in goal when Southampton host Wolves in Sunday’s Premier League clash at St Mary’s.

Fraser Forster kept a clean sheet as Saints saw off Wolves 2-0 in Thursday’s FA Cup fifth-round encounter at Molineux, but McCarthy should step back in for the quick-fire return clash in the league.

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl fielded a strong side at Wolves in midweek and will look to ask many of those players to double up.

Skipper Conor Coady, Rui Patricio and Willian Jose are all expected to return for Wolves.

Boss Nuno Espirito Santo rested a host of players in the defeat to Saints on Thursday. Nelson Semedo and Pedro Neto are also likely to start.

Raul Jimenez (fractured skull), Daniel Podence (groin), Willy Boly (thigh) and Marcal (groin) remain out.

Southampton provisional squad: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Salisu, Bednarek, Bertrand, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, Djenepo, Armstrong, Ings, Forster, Vestergaard, Stephens, Adams, Tella, N’Lundulu, Chauke, Watts, Finningan, Minamino.

Wolves provisional squad: Patricio, Ruddy, Ait-Nouri, Hoever, Coady, Jonny, Saiss, Semedo, Kilman, Richards, Longwijk, Neves, Gibbs-White, Vitinha, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Otasowie, Neto, Jose, Silva, Traore.