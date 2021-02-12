Saturday, February 13th 2021 Show Links
Walsall-Cheltenham clash postponed due to frozen pitch

by Press Association
February 12, 2021, 1:45 pm
Walsall v Cheltenham has been postponed due to a frozen pitch at Banks’s Stadium (PA).
Walsall’s game with Cheltenham in Sky Bet League Two on Saturday has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

The decision was made following a pitch inspection at the Banks’s Stadium on Friday afternoon, with freezing temperatures again expected overnight.

The game has been rearranged for Tuesday, February 16 at 7pm.

