Walsall-Cheltenham clash postponed due to frozen pitch

Walsall’s game with Cheltenham in Sky Bet League Two on Saturday has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.
The decision was made following a pitch inspection at the Banks’s Stadium on Friday afternoon, with freezing temperatures again expected overnight.
The game has been rearranged for Tuesday, February 16 at 7pm.
