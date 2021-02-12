Man Utd and Wales youngster Dylan Levitt in talks over loan move to Croatia

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Manchester United and Wales midfielder Dylan Levitt is closing in on a surprise loan move to Croatia, the PA news agency understands.

Having made his senior debut in last season’s Europa League clash against Astana in Kazakhstan, the 20-year-old academy graduate has gone onto win five senior international caps.

Levitt started the campaign with League One side Charlton but United cut the loan short, activating their recall clause last month after he was restricted to just five appearances.

The midfielder has played twice for Neil Wood’s under-23s since returning to United and now looks set to leave on loan for more senior football.

The PA news agency understands talks have been held with Croatian First Division side Istra 1961 about a deal for Levitt, who hopes to be in the Wales squad at this summer’s rearranged European Championship.

The winter transfer window in Croatia closes on Monday.