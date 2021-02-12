Emi Buendia returns to contention for Canaries as Stoke visit Carrow Road

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Norwich will welcome back Emi Buendia for their Sky Bet Championship clash with Stoke.

The Argentinian was absent for the games at Millwall and Swansea last week after picking up his second red card of the season against Middlesbrough last month, but he should slot back into the Canaries’ midfield.

Fellow midfielder Marco Stiepermann is still out due to a virus, as is striker Jordan Hugill because of a hamstring injury, but head coach Daniel Farke is optimistic the pair will return to training next week.

Defender Sam Byram and goalkeeper Michael McGovern (both hamstring) are long-term absentees while Farke also revealed midfielders Onel Hernandez and Kieran Dowell and striker Adam Idah are back at full fitness.

Nick Powell will be available for Stoke’s trip to Carrow Road.

The 26-year-old has missed his side’s past two matches with a hamstring injury, but he returned to training this week and is set to feature against the Canaries.

James Chester is also back in the frame after recovering from a knock, but Rhys Norrington-Davies is banned following his dismissal in last month’s draw with Huddersfield.

Ryan Shawcross is unlikely to be part of the travelling squad as he closes in on a move to Inter Miami.