James Justin injury blow for Leicester ahead of Liverpool showdown

Leicester defender James Justin has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a serious knee injury ahead of Liverpool’s visit.

The 22-year-old damaged his anterior cruciate ligament during Wednesday’s FA Cup win over Brighton.

Dennis Praet, Wesley Fofana and Timothy Castagne are out with hamstring issues while Wes Morgan (back) is also sidelined.

Liverpool’s stand-in centre-back Fabinho will miss out with a muscle issue so that increases the chances of Ozan Kabak making his debut.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has to choose between his deadline-day loan signing from Schalke or probably Nat Phillips, with other new arrival Ben Davies unlikely to start ahead of either, to play alongside another makeshift option in Jordan Henderson.

Midfielder Thiago Alcantara was absent from some training earlier in the week and may not feature.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic, Fuchs, Daley-Campbell, Evans, Soyuncu, Thomas, Pereira, Choudhury, Tielemans, Ndidi, Tavares, Amartey, Mendy, Albrighton, Maddison, Barnes, Under, Perez, Vardy, Iheanacho.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Kabak, Henderson, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Milner, Jones, Salah, Firmino, Mane, Adrian, Kelleher, N Williams, Phillips, Davies, Tsimikas, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Thiago, Shaqiri, Origi, Cain.