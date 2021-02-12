Ross County’s clash with Hibernian called off due to frozen pitch

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Ross County’s clash with Hibernian on Saturday has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

Jack Ross was due to take his side to the Global Energy Stadium but with temperatures set to dip as low as minus five, an early pitch inspection was required.

County chiefs have confirmed the game has been called off after the Dingwall playing surface was found to be already frozen.

The Highland club said in a tweet: “Tomorrow’s home match with Hibernian has been postponed due to a frozen pitch following inspection.

“The fixture will now be re-scheduled and information will be communicated when available.”