Micky Mellon urges Dundee United to stay in the present ahead of Livingston game

Dundee United boss Micky Mellon noted the volatility of the Scottish Premiership as he prepared for the visit of Livingston on Saturday.

The Terrors’ 2-0 win at Ross County last week was only their first victory in nine but it left them in seventh place and with the prospect of getting back into the top-six with victory over the Lions.

United have been in and out of the top half of the table this season and ahead of the match against Livingston, Mellon said: “That’s how quickly it changes, so that’s why you have to stay in the present and just try to win the next game.

“It can change so fast, so take care of business in the next game and see where it takes us.

“But certainly it is an exciting position we are in. We have the opportunity to go and win games of football and challenge for the top six but we have to keep our focus and look forward to the games.

“The win over Ross County absolutely helps – winning is what football is about.

“It was pleasing to see that a lot of stuff came together on the one day, which was pleasing for us as staff and players and for the mentality as well.

“But still there is a lot of work to be done. I still want to push it more, make it consistently better and the challenge is still there for us but we are seeing good signs and that is the important thing.”

Livingston lost their first match in 15 in all competitions since David Martindale stepped up to become boss last November when they went down 2-1 at home last week to St Johnstone, the team they will face in the Betfred Cup final at Hampden Park later in the month.

Mellon, however, expects to come up against the best version of the West Lothian outfit.

He said: “They are always tough opposition to play against, very committed, very motivated and with a strong team spirit.

“We have that here as well so we will look forward to the game.”