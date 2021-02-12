Kyle Lafferty up for the fight after signing short-term Kilmarnock deal

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Kyle Lafferty is excited to be back in Scottish football again after signing a short-term deal with Kilmarnock.

The Northern Ireland striker left Serie B side Reggina in January and a possible move to Romanian side Sepsi failed to materialise before new Killie boss Tommy Wright offered him a contract until the end of the season.

Subject to international clearance, the well-travelled 33-year-old will go into the Killie squad for the game against former club Rangers at Ibrox on Saturday.

Lafferty, who has also played for Burnley, Sion, Palermo, Norwich, Hearts and Sunderland, among others, is hoping to help resurrect the fortunes of the Rugby Park club, who have lost their last six Scottish Premiership matches to sit 10th in the table, four points above bottom side Hamilton having played two games more.

He said: “I have been out of the game for a month now but I am obviously delighted, it is just round the corner from my home as well, that is important to be close to my family.

“I am excited to be back playing football and I am excited for the challenge.

“I have 10 games outside the (Scottish) cup and it will be good to get back playing, hopefully scoring goals and hopefully get the team pushed up the league.

“Training with the team today for the first time and seeing the players, I am puzzled as to why they are down in the bottom three.

“The squad that we have is definitely top-six. Hopefully, I can come in and add to the team and get the goals to push us up the league and if we can get into the top six we will be happy. That is the aim, to get close to the top six.”

Wright, who began his tenure as Killie boss with a 1-0 defeat at home to Motherwell on Wednesday night, believes Lafferty can help guide the Ayrshire club away from the wrong end of the table.

The Northern Irishman said: “That is the reason we brought him in.

“It is evident all season we have lacked goals and that was emphasised on Wednesday night when we had a number of great balls in the box and controlled large parts of the game but couldn’t get that all-important goal.

“It was fortunate that the Romanian thing fell through and once the board knew he was available acted quickly and got it done quickly.

“The paperwork is done, he trained this morning and we are just waiting for international clearance and if he is available he will be included tomorrow and hopefully we will get him on the pitch.

“I think it is going to be good for both of us, I can help him and I think he will be a big help to us as well.

“He is experienced, he knows the league and that fact that he is 33, a short-term contract, he will be playing for his future as well, which is important, and he will be really focused with that in mind.”