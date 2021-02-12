Bristol City’s Ebony Salmon receives first England call-up

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Ebony Salmon has been called up by England for the first time ahead of their game against Northern Ireland on February 23.

The 20-year-old Bristol City forward, who has represented England up to Under-19 level, will join the rest of the squad when they meet up on February 18.

Salmon has scored five goals in 13 Women’s Super League matches this season.

She captained the Young Lionesses squad as they finished fourth at the UEFA Women’s Under-17 Championship in 2018.

Interim manager Hege Riise said: “Ebony is a player who we have monitored closely for her club and through our development teams and is a young talented player who we think will benefit from exposure to the senior environment.

“She has been performing consistently at club level, showing great speed and scoring goals so we are excited to welcome her on camp next week.”

Having been put in temporary charge in January, Riise will oversee England’s next three gatherings, with Holland boss Sarina Wiegman starting work as head coach in September.