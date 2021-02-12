Nikola Katic fighting to come back stronger for Rangers, says Borna Barisic

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Borna Barisic believes Rangers will be getting a “stronger and faster” Nikola Katic back when his compatriot finally returns from injury.

Croatian ace Katic suffered a serious knee injury back in pre-season and Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard admits he is unlikely to feature before the end of the campaign.

The 24-year-old is now pouring his efforts into making sure he is in the best shape possible to fight for a spot next term.

He has been pictured in recent weeks bulking up in the gym and that could be vital if he is to battle his way back into the Ibrox line-up, especially as he now has the added of competition of Leon Balogun and Jack Simpson to contend with on top of regulars Connor Goldson and Filip Helander.

But Barisic has seen first hand the lengths his fellow countryman has gone to make sure he will be fighting fit for the summer.

Asked if he had been required to help keep Katic’s spirits up during his lay-off, the left-back said: “Yes, of course, it is important for him. It is my responsibility.

“I am the closest to him here and I spend every day with him, not only at the training ground but also outside of the training ground.

“Sometimes it’s not easy for him because of the injury.

“We have played very well and he wants to be part of that.

“But I have tried to help him as much as I can. He’s in a good condition, he’s working very hard and I know he has sacrificed a lot because he wants to come back stronger.

“He’s a very strong character. I know everything that he is doing, not only inside the training ground but outside too.

“Believe me, he is doing everything possible to come back stronger and faster. He has missed a lot of football and I know he is giving everything to get back.”

Katic may not play a part this season, but Scott Arfield is on track to face Royal Antwerp in next week’s Europa League clash having rejoined Gerrard’s squad after finally shaking off the ankle injury he sustained against Hibernian on Boxing Day.

And Gerrard said he even has an outside chance of taking on Kilmarnock on Saturday.

“Scott Arfield trained with the squad for the first time on Thursday and he trained again on Friday,” said Gerrard, who is without the suspended Kemar Roofe and Alfredo Morelos. “We’ll make a late decision on him, but he has missed seven weeks.

“But he came back and was great to watch, he brought real enthusiasm and personality to the session. It’s great to see him back smiling and really being close to being ready to go, so that’s a big boost for us.

“Kemar will miss the game obviously and Alfredo will serve his last game. Jermain Defoe trained as well after nearly three weeks out, so he’ll come into the squad, all being well.

“We’re in a good place in terms of healthy and availability, but a couple of suspensions we need to serve.”