Remembering Wayne Rooney magic – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 12.
Football
How has it been 10 years since this goal, Wayne Rooney?
February 12 is a memorable day for the former England captain.
Friday prayers for Mesut Ozil.
Reece James put a goal on a plate for Tammy Abraham.
Ilkay Gundogan tasted personal success.
Manchester City celebrated Pep Guardiola’s Premier League manager of the month award.
James Justin was ruled out for the rest of the season through injury.
Jeff Hardy’s an Everton fan.
Cricket
Ben Stokes, Stuart Broad and James Anderson were taking aim.
Before Broad stepped up his prep for the second Test.
Virat Kohli was tuning up before the second Test.
Very cryptic, KP.
Kate Cross tried eating pancakes like the girl on TikTok does.
Motor Racing
Ferrari wished their former driver Fernando Alonso a speedy recovery after his accident on Thursday.
Sir Lewis Hamilton wished his Chinese fans a happy new year.
New gear for Lando Norris and George Russell.
Valtteri Bottas was joined by some new friends in training.
Tennis
Naomi Osaka floated like a butterfly into round four.
Simona Halep marched on.
Iga Swiatek got arty.
Boxing
Nothing stops Tyson Fury from taking a dip.
Josh Warrington is ready for war.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe