Andy Murray through to semi-finals of Challenger Tour event in Italy

Andy Murray reached the semi-finals of the ATP Biella Challenger Tour event with a straight sets win over Slovenia’s Blaz Rola.

Top seed Murray beat Rola 6-4 7-6 (9) to reach the last four in northern Italy after missing out on the Australian Open.

The Scot was not allowed to travel to Melbourne after testing positive for Covid-19 and was then unable to find a “workable quarantine” to play at the grand slam after recovering.

Semi-final bound 👊@andy_murray reaches the @ATPChallenger final 4 after a battling 6-4, 7-6(9) win over Blaz Rola in Biella #BackTheBrits 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/xf2JTIgBJr — LTA (@the_LTA) February 12, 2021

Murray’s only previous meeting with the 30-year-old Rola came in the second round at Wimbledon in 2014 when he was the defending champion.

On that occasion Murray only dropped two games, but he was made to work harder this time as Rola broke straight back after losing his opening serve.

The first set then went with serve until Murray broke for a 5-4 lead and then served out successfully.

Murray broke Rola again to take a 3-2 lead in the second set and served for the match at 5-4.

But Rola hit back and forced a thrilling tie-break, which Murray eventually won 11-9 to seal his place in the last four.