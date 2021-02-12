Liam Boyce gets leaders Hearts a point in a game of two penalties

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Liam Boyce’s last-gasp penalty salvaged a point for Scottish Championship leaders Hearts in a 1-1 draw at Queen of the South.

Boyce struck in the final minute to break Queens’ hearts and extend the Gorgie club’s lead at the top to 13 points.

Ayo Obileye had given the hosts a 43rd-minute lead from the penalty spot after Isaiah Jones had been brought down by Stephen Kingsley.

Hearts, who had won their last three games without conceding, had carried the greater threat in the early stages.

Gary Mackay-Steven headed just over and Jamie Walker forced a fine save from Rohan Ferguson in the Queen of the South goal.

The visitors piled on the pressure in the closing stages and were rewarded when Boyce made no mistake from the spot, after being brought down by Rhys Breen.