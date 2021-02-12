Sir Geoff Hurst joins sports figures in urging over-70s to get Covid-19 vaccine

Something went wrong - please try again later.

World Cup hero Sir Geoff Hurst has joined major British sporting figures in calling for people aged 70 and over to get their coronavirus vaccination.

Hurst, 79, had his jab last month and more than 14 million people have now received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine across the United Kingdom.

“For goodness sake, just get it done,” said former England striker Hurst, who scored a hat-trick in the 1966 World Cup final win against West Germany.

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has had his coronavirus jab (Adrian Dennis/PA)

“It’s in your interest, as well as that of your family, friends, workmates, and your country.

“Three weeks ago my wife and I got our first AstraZeneca vaccines at 10.06 and 10.08 in our local Cheltenham Fire Station. It was well organised as you’d expect, and didn’t hurt a bit.”

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson, cricket commentator David Lloyd, 1969 Wimbledon ladies’ singles champion Ann Jones and former jockeys Willie Carson and Bob Champion are among those to receive their first vaccination from the NHS.

They are all members of the top four priority groups and are set to receive their second doses within 12 weeks.

Former England manager Hodgson, 73, said: “I urge anyone like me, aged 70 and over, if you haven’t yet received your vaccine, please come forward and make an appointment as soon as you can.

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont will have his coronavirus jab soon and believes immunisation will help sport get back to normal (Brian Lawless/PA)

“Or, of course if you have grandparents, relatives and friends over 70, please encourage them to book an appointment and join the millions of us that have already done so.”

With over 60s due to receive the vaccine soon, former England rugby union captain Sir Bill Beaumont CBE and double Olympic decathlon champion Daley Thompson plan to get their jabs.

World Rugby chairman Beaumont said: “I urge everyone who is eligible for a vaccine to get it as soon as possible.

“Immunisation will help open up society, get the community game back up and running, and to enable crowds at live sports.”