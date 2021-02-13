Scott Parker driven by dreams of turning Fulham into ‘an elite football club’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scott Parker wants Fulham to be a club the fans can be proud of both on and off the pitch.

The Cottagers travel to Everton on Sunday looking for their first ever Premier League win at Goodison Park and bidding to narrow the eight-point gap to safety.

On Thursday Fulham co-owner Tony Khan explained on Twitter the reasons why Fulham were unable to sign striker Ivan Toney, who would instead end up joining Brentford from Peterborough last August.

Khan mentioned Financial Fair Play and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic in his replies to supporters.

Cottagers boss Parker attempted to distance himself from Khan’s comments, and referred only to his own objectives since he took the reins at Craven Cottage two years ago.

“Firstly, I would never want to comment on another player who was at another club so I’m not going to do that,” he said.

“I also wouldn’t want to comment on how we go about things or what our decisions are as a football club and as an organisation, in terms of what takes place.

“I took over two years ago and the club was in a little bit of a mess in that sense.

“My sole purpose at that moment was to bring some pride back into the club while also understanding that I want this to be an elite football club and an elite organisation.

“The standards I drive with my staff and players are exactly aiming to do that.

“I think I’ve learned I can’t control what comes from the outside. At times it’s not helpful. It isn’t, because I want people to perceive us as a club that is world class in everything we do.

“On the field, I always endeavour to make the team bring energy and enthusiasm, that they’re a team our fans are proud of. Also off the pitch as well. That starts with me.”

Parker has previously explained how he shuns social media and has advised players to distance themselves from certain platforms after they have received abuse, and he wants such matters to be kept in-house.

“I understand the fans and the message at times we need to give out,” Parker said.

“From me, who sits in this chair and fronts up for the football club, I want us to be perceived and act in a certain way, and that’s a world-class way.

“I want us to do that on the pitch but, sometimes more importantly, I want us to do that off the pitch.

“I want us to be a football team that our fans are proud of.”