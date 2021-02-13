Charlie Wyke scores four to fire Sunderland past Doncaster and into top six

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Four goals from Charlie Wyke fired Sunderland back into the top six as they plundered a 4-1 win over Sky Bet League One promotion rivals Doncaster at the Stadium of Light.

The in-form striker took his tally to 21 goals in all competitions with his first-half hat-trick and a fourth effort after the restart, all created by team-mate Aiden McGeady, to secure three vital points for the Black Cats.

After Jon Taylor, who had one of two second-half penalties saved by Lee Burge, had threatened to open the scoring for Rovers early on, Sunderland took the lead and never looked back.

The first arrived in the seventh minute when McGeady’s corner arrived in the area for Wyke to nod down and find Ellery Balcombe’s bottom right corner.

Five minutes later it was two. This time McGeady got beyond his marker to cross for Wyke to again head in.

And with 31 minutes on the clock the same combination produced the third.

This time McGeady cut back, did a little trick and centred to where Wyke was on hand to claim his 20th goal of the campaign.

McGeady and Lynden Gooch had chances to add to the lead before the break.

After Burge had helped Taylor Richards’ effort that hit the post over the line seven minutes after the break, Wyke headed in goal number four less than minute later.

Burge then denied Taylor and Jason Lokilo from the penalty spot, with Sunderland doing enough to move up to sixth.