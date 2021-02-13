Innes Cameron leaves it late to rescue point for Alloa against Arbroath

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Innes Cameron’s last-minute equaliser rescued a point for Scottish Championship bottom side Alloa against Arbroath as both sides finished with 10 men.

Jack Hamilton’s third goal in four games put the visitors to the Indodrill Stadium ahead in the 24th minute, the striker firing into the bottom corner after goalkeeper Neil Parry’s clearance was blocked.

Arbroath’s prospects of claiming all three points were given a further boost when Ray Grant was sent off for a second bookable offence shortly after the hour mark.

However, Arbroath were also reduced to 10 men three minutes from time when James Craigen picked up his second booking in quick succession and Cameron headed home the equaliser in the 90th minute.