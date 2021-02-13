Yeovil ease relegation fears with win over Altrincham

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Yeovil eased their relegation fears with a 2-0 win over promotion-chasing Altrincham in the Vanarama National League.

Joe Quigley had a goal disallowed for the home side late in the first half, but a superb finish from Rhys Murphy deservedly edged them in front shortly after the hour mark.

Substitute Chris Dagnall made the points safe just six minutes after coming on when he headed home at the back post from Alex Bradley’s cross.

Billy Sass-Davies almost made it 3-0 against his former club but saw his 85th-minute header cleared off the line.