Derek McInnes: Players did as well as they could in tough conditions

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes suggested this was not a day to judge his misfiring side as they extended their goalless run to five consecutive games despite handing a debut to recent signing Florian Kamberi.

The wind was the biggest influence on a match that ended 0-0 at Pittodrie, and perhaps the only clear-cut chance of the game fell to St Mirren midfielder Ryan Flynn in the opening stages.

McInnes said: “It was tough conditions for the players. That was pretty close to being unplayable at those times. In those types of games it was about the concentration levels

“Both sets of players adapted well and did as well as they could. Chances were at a premium and the longer these games go the harder they get.

“We’re trying to change the flow of the season, to get more goals and today wasn’t the kind of day to be judging that.

“We’ve brought players in to try to get more goals and it’ll take them time to get up to speed but there’s an understanding that we need that now.

“One point doesn’t get the job done for us at the moment. We’re at the stage of the season where it’s three points we need.”

Saints boss Jim Goodwin was happy with a share of the spoils, while admitting the quality of the game was far from ideal.

“It was a horrendous game of football. It was always going to be difficult, never going to be pretty.

“We told the players it would be a test of character and both sets of players handled it well. There was no lack of commitments but it wasn’t a great spectacle for those watching at home.

“Wednesday night [against Celtic] it was disappointing to lose the four goals and I was really disappointed. It’s a great reaction today. It was a really professional performance right throughout the team.”