Lee Johnson: Sunderland stars Aiden McGeady and Charlie Wyke were just four-some

Lee Johnson praised Aiden McGeady after watching him at his “vintage” best by creating all four of Charlie Wyke’s goals to lift Sunderland back into the Sky Bet League One play-off places.

McGeady sent over four crosses for Wyke to head them all beyond Doncaster goalkeeper Ellery Balcombe to seal a 4-1 win at the Stadium of Light.

And on a crazy, cold afternoon on Wearside, the Black Cats preserved their handsome lead even though goalkeeper Lee Burge scored an own goal and saved two second-half penalties for the home side.

But this was an afternoon for McGeady and Wyke to be proud of.

The 28-year-old’s first-half hat-trick was followed by his 21st goal of the season in the 54th minute to take him to the top of the League One scoring charts.

“Four goals from Charlie, four assists for Aiden, two saves from penalties for Burge… it was vintage McGeady,” said Johnson.

“Aiden has been excellent, I have enjoyed working with him. The pair of them have a nice partnership going.

“McGeady’s numbers have been good. He is always challenging, that is what you expect from a player who has had his career.

“I thought the first half was outstanding in our press. Doncaster are a good side and showed that with spells in the second half. We got to expend a lot of energy and we got our reward.”

Wyke’s first arrived in the seventh minute from McGeady’s corner and he added his second five minutes later. He completed his hat-trick in the 31st minute when McGeady’s magic created the opening once again.

Burge knew very little about his own goal when Taylor Richards’ effort hit a post and then the keeper seven minutes after the break.

But almost instantly Wyke headed in number four from another McGeady delivery, before Burge denied Taylor and Jason Lokilo from the spot.

Doncaster boss Darren Moore, whose side have lost twice inside a week having lost just one of their previous 10 before that, said: “From our point of view it’s not good enough.

“It started poorly and we got back into the game but we gave an own goal away. We had two penalties a couple of weeks ago that Ellery saved and this time we had two saved. It was our opportunity to get back into the game but it just wasn’t good enough.

“They were three free headers in the box and an own goal. It tells the story of the game. It’s back to the drawing board and back to work on Monday.

“All four goals were avoidable really. In the second half I thought we had them penned in and it was almost like attack versus defence but they were able to sit in because they had the lead.

“Had we scored at those times it might have been a different game but to concede again was disappointing. The damage was done giving them those goals in the first half.”

Sunderland are still just behind Rovers in the promotion race but Johnson knows how inconsistent his side have been under him so far.

That is why he wants to see improvements, with Sunderland capable of going on a good run to really become promotion challengers – provided they can find consistency.

He said: “We must not have that Sunderland self-sabotage element. Even I was better today because I have been getting frustrated with decisions going against us, even if I got booked, that was a momentary lapse.

”We have to keep our cool on the pitch and off the pitch. There was so much quality on show, the sad thing for me is the fans aren’t here with that noise to give us that backing which is world famous at this club.

“I was the only one clapping when they came off, it would have been a standing ovation for sure (for Charlie and Aiden), we have good quality players. The standards have been set. We have not always matched them.

“They are all big games for us. Today we have capitalised on an opportunity to claw in Doncaster, who have got games in hand. The effort from everybody today was there. We have to keep improving the performance.”