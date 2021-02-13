Gillingham staff good at intimidating officials, claims Charlton boss Lee Bowyer

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Charlton boss Lee Bowyer accused opposite number Steve Evans and the Gillingham coaching staff of intimidating the officials in the wake of his side’s 3-2 defeat.

Bowyer felt the red card shown to Charlton’s top-scorer Chuks Aneke was the turning point after his side had twice come from behind to level.

The striker was sent off for two yellow cards in quick succession with 20 minutes to go and the score at 2-2 before Kyle Dempsey struck a late winner.

Bowyer said: “Their staff on the sidelines intimidate officials. They’re good at that. Whenever we play them they get a big decision.

“The red card was the turning point. I can’t control that decision, which was disappointing because we would have gone on to win. There are a lot of positives to take from the game. We were good in large parts of the game.

“I was booked for shouting at the official. I did not swear at him. But Steve was shouting and swearing all match and didn’t get punished.”

He added: “The red card, it comes down to that. It was a poor start again, but I thought we were composed and got back into the game and we created a lot of chances. There’s not much I can criticise them about.

“I thought we were on top for a large period of that game. We moved the ball well, competed well. If you don’t have the red card, we go on and win the game.”

Olly Lee curled home a first-minute opener for Gillingham, only for Aneke to level after 15 minutes.

Jayden Stockley’s header early in the second half made it 2-2, cancelling out Connor Ogilvie’s stunning 25-yard volley but, with the hosts down to 10 men, Dempsey’s finish won it for Gillingham.

Evans was delighted with the three points.

“We scored three really good goals,” he said on the Gillingham website. “Kyle Dempsey delivers a piece of magic at the end.

“I reminded the players at 2.50pm that the away end would normally be bouncing and the fans would be watching. The good start settled us.

“Tuesday (the home game with Peterborough) is an opportunity for us to get back-to back wins. But right now, it’s a great feeling.”