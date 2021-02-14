Angelo Ogbonna misses West Ham’s visit of Sheffield United

Something went wrong - please try again later.

West Ham defender Angelo Ogbonna is out of Monday night’s Premier League clash against Sheffield United with an ankle injury.

Ogbonna damaged his left ankle in a challenge with Manchester United forward Anthony Martial in midweek and is now wearing a protective boot, although no timescale has been put on his recovery.

Issa Diop, who had to come off following a clash of heads after replacing the Italian at Old Trafford, is fit and is in the squad alongside loan signing Jesse Lingard, who was ineligible against his parent club, while striker Michail Antonio (fatigue) could also return, but frontman Andriy Yarmolenko (knee) and defender Fabian Balbuena (calf) are likely to miss out.

The Blades could be boosted by the return from injury of right-back George

Baldock, who limped off in the win against West Brom earlier in the month.

Boss Chris Wilder is also set to welcome back Enda Stevens following

a calf problem.

However, Sander Berge (toe) and Jack O’Connell (knee) are set to miss out again.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Fredericks, Cresswell, Rice, Noble, Lanzini, Fornals, Benrahma, Trott, Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Johnson, Soucek, Bowen, Odubeko, Antonio, Lingard.

Sheffield United provisional squad: Ramsdale, Verrips, Baldock, Stevens, Basham, Egan, Lowe, Jagielka, Robinson, Bogle, Ampadu, Fleck, Lundstram, Norwood, Osborn, Sharp, Mousset, Burke, McGoldrick, Brewster, Mousset.