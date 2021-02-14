5 things we learned from this weekend’s Scottish Premiership action

Ryan Jack scored a goal-of-the-season contender for Rangers while Celtic made it four straight wins for the first time since October.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at five things we learned from the weekend’s Scottish Premiership action.

Odsonne Edouard back to his best

Odsonne Edouard netted twice as Celtic turned things around at McDiarmid Park on Sunday (Ian McNichol/PA)

The Frenchman has been out of sorts this season amid continued speculation over his future. Question marks over his commitment to the Parkhead cause have certainly been merited at times but credit to the 23-year-old, he has hit back at his critics with eight goals in six games. Celtic needed him to be on it as they fell behind to Shaun Rooney’s opener for St Johnstone and he came up with the goods to notch a quick-fire double that handed Neil Lennon’s team a 2-1 win.

Rangers remain imperious at Ibrox

Ryan Jack’s wonderful first-half volley gave the Light Blues a narrow but deserved 1-0 home win over Kilmarnock on Saturday. Steven Gerrard’s side finished the weekend 18 points ahead of reigning champions Celtic having played a game more. Ibrox is proving to be impenetrable for opponents. Rangers have won all 14 league games in Govan this season and Jack’s goal was the 40th scored at home in the league with only one conceded, the type of statistic which belongs to champions-elect.

Hamilton are Lanarkshire derby kings

📺 DERBY REACTION Brian Rice provides his post-match summary of today’s victory over Motherwell. 🗣 “We can have good individual performance but collectively it’s for the team. I’ve got a group of boys that would run through a brick wall for this club.”#AcciesFC pic.twitter.com/i0WdbYw5hz — Hamilton Accies FC (@acciesfc) February 13, 2021

After their 4-1 triumph at Fir Park, Accies have won six Scottish Premiership games this season and half have come against Motherwell. Since the start of November, Brian Rice’s men have scored as many goals against their local rivals – seven – as they have done against the rest of the league put together. They were three up after half an hour as they made it five games unbeaten against Motherwell.

Lawrence Shankland finding his feet in the top flight

A lot was expected of the Scotland striker as he stepped up to the Premiership after his 29-goal campaign with Dundee United last term but he has taken time to adapt. However, he now has four goals in eight games since the turn of the year after netting twice in the Tangerines’ 3-0 win over Livingston. Now on seven for the season he will be targeting double figures at least, which would represent a decent end to the season.

Toothless Aberdeen lacking bite

Derek McInnes is coming under increasing pressure to turn around the Dons’ season but a lack of goals is not helping his case. Saturday’s 0-0 draw with St Mirren means Aberdeen have now gone five games without finding the net. McInnes needs new strikers Florian Kamberi, Fraser Hornby and Callum Hendry to get up to speed ASAP.