Oxford extend impressive run after coming from behind to beat Wigan

Oxford extended their recent run to one defeat in 16 games as they came from behind win 2-1 against Wigan.

The Sky Bet League One match was suspended for 45 minutes at half-time because of floodlight failure and a suspected fire at the Kassam Stadium.

The stadium, which is also being used as a coronavirus vaccination centre, had to be evacuated briefly while firefighters investigated before power was restored to all the floodlights.

Callum Lang fired the Latics in front in the 57th minute with a smart turn-and-finish from George Johnston’s pass.

Sam Winnall levelled for the U’s after 72 minutes with a downward header at the far post from Brandon Barker’s pinpoint cross.

Centre-back Elliott Moore bundled in the winner seven minutes from time, stabbing home from four yards after getting his head to Mark Sykes’ cross.

Oxford had good possession in the first half but only had a long-range effort from Alex Gorrin to show for it.

At the other end, Wigan looked dangerous with Luke Robinson firing a 20-yard drive over.

There was more urgency from Oxford after they fell behind and they got their reward.