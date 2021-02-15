Ian Bankier says taking time will help Hoops get things right

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Celtic chairman Ian Bankier has declared the club’s review of performances is ongoing as he warned they will not make hasty decisions.

The board promised a review would be held in the new year when giving manager Neil Lennon a second public vote of confidence in December.

Lennon has remained under pressure and the board have faced calls to divulge the outcome of their review.

Bankier said in a statement: “Across the plethora of media channels, comments and criticisms are instant.

“Evaluating our options in order to make the right decisions at this time in the club’s history cannot be instant.

“As things stand today, we are operating under Government-imposed restrictions with no clear horizon.

“We are in the period of review we indicated in our announcement of 7th December.

“I must state clearly that all decisions we take will be taken calmly and rationally. We will not make hasty decisions that we might regret.

“There is considerable uncertainty as to how and when the game will get back to normal. Equally, there are opportunities ahead of us, as the structure of European competitions evolves over the next three to five years.

“Amongst other things, we will be considering how to take full advantage of what comes our way.”