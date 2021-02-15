Stoke wait on Nathan Collins fitness ahead of Sheffield Wednesday visit

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Stoke will assess defender Nathan Collins ahead of Tuesday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Sheffield Wednesday.

Collins was forced off following an awkward fall in the closing stages of Saturday’s 4-1 defeat at Norwich.

On-loan Sheffield United defender Rhys Norrington-Davies completes a three-match ban after his dismissal in last month’s draw with Huddersfield.

Defender Morgan Fox and striker Steven Fletcher are preparing to face their former club.

Wednesday could have recent signing Andre Green back in their squad at the Bet365 Stadium.

The winger missed last week’s 2-0 win over Wycombe due to an Achilles problem.

Defenders Moses Odubajo (hamstring) and Joost Van Aken (ankle) and midfielder Massimo Luongo (thigh) remain sidelined.

Owls defender Dominic Iorfa is a long-term absentee due to an Achilles injury.