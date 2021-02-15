Will Smith available for Harrogate’s visit of Carlisle

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Harrogate defender Will Smith is available for the home game against Carlisle after suspension.

Smith, who recently returned from a three-month lay-off due to a hamstring injury, has served a one-game ban after his dismissal in the win at Crawley earlier this month.

Dan Jones, on loan from Salford, is hoping to make his first appearance since November following a groin problem and fellow defender Ryan Fallowfield is pushing for a start after recently recovering from coronavirus.

On-loan Birmingham defender Mitch Roberts (hamstring) and goalkeeper Joe Cracknell (knee) remain long-term absentees.

Carlisle midfielder Callum Guy is expected to recover from a knock in time for his side’s first game in a fortnight.

The Cumbrians’ scheduled home game against Crawley on Saturday was their 10th postponement this season.

Right-back George Tanner (shoulder) and midfielder Danny Devine (knee) are both working their way back from long-term injury.

Defender Morgan Feeney (broken foot) and midfielder Jamie Armstrong (broken ankle) remain sidelined.