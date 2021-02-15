Bristol City have lengthy absentee list for visit of Reading

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Bristol City’s injury woes show little sign of abating as the pressure increases on manager Dean Holden.

Saturday’s 6-0 defeat to Watford was the fifth consecutive loss for the Robins, who remain without Alfie Mawson, Jay Dasilva, Tommy Rowe, Cameron Pring, George Nurse and Steven Sessegnon for the visit of Reading.

However, Joe Williams could return after missing the Watford match due to fatigue.

Adrian Mariappa could replace youngster Ryley Towler, who was given a torrid time by the Hornets after being asked to play out of position at left-back.

Reading head up the M4 on the back of consecutive defeats of their own against Brentford and Millwall.

Michael Morrison should be fit after playing through Saturday’s loss to the Lions with a heavily bandaged nose, having taken a blow in the early exchanges.

Yakou Meite’s groin injury is being assessed but the forward is expected to face a few weeks out, joining John Swift (hamstring) and Felipe Araruna (knee) in the treatment room.

George Puscas (hernia) and Liam Moore (stress fracture) have resumed light training but are a couple of weeks away from returning.