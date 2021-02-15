Matty Virtue and Ethan Robson set to return for Blackpool against Rochdale

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Blackpool will have midfielders Matty Virtue and Ethan Robson back in contention for the Sky Bet League One game with Rochdale.

Virtue has overcome a dead leg, while Robson has also returned to training following his injury niggle.

Seasiders striker Gary Madine is not expected to return from a groin complaint.

CJ Hamilton, Daniel Gretarsson and Keshi Anderson remain sidelined with hamstring issues.

Struggling Rochdale will assess captain Eoghan O’Connell ahead of the trip to Bloomfield Road.

Defender O’Connell was forced off injured during last week’s 4-1 loss at home to MK Dons.

Defender Paul McShane and midfielder Jimmy Ryan are not expected to return from their injury problems.

Dale will be desperate to improve their paltry return of just one win from 10 matches.